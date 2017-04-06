Plymouth Public Library celebrates National Library Week

The Plymouth Public Library will be celebrating National Library Week from April 9 to April 15 with various events and activities.

The Plymouth Public Library will be holding several activities and events in celebration of the upcoming week. One of the events to both celebrate libraries and help out the local food pantry at the Marshall County Neighborhood Center by accepting cans of food for overdue late fees.

“For each non-expired can of food, $1 will be taken off of patron late fees,” said Plymouth Public Library Director Heather Barron. Requested items from the Neighborhood Center include tuna, pasta sauce, beef stew, protein items, canned meats, fruit, and juice. Only cans will be accepted.

The library will also be allowing patrons to replace worn out library cards for free during the week. DVD’s will be free to check out through the week as well.