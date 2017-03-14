Plymouth plans expansion of downtown historic district

PLYMOUTH—Marshall County Commissioner and local historian with Whythougan Valley Preservation Council Kurt Garner appeared before the Plymouth Common Council to provide an update on plans to expand the city's downtown historic district.

Garner reported to the council Monday that the city's downtown historic district, which as been on the national registry since 1998, is slated for a slight expansion by May or June of this year. The expansion will include parts of Washington and Garro Streets east of Michigan Street, he said.

Where once the buildings on the streets to be included in the expansion did not meet age criteria when the original boundaries were drawn, Garner said enough time has since passed to include the areas currently.

He also reported to the council that a larger historic district is a good tool to use for economic growth, citing funds available for downtown restoration and preservation.

"It is a good economic development tool," Garner said. "There is rehabilitation tax credits that follow buildings that are in national registry districts."

