Plymouth man gets 8 years in prison for fatal wrong-way crash

A Plymouth man who caused the death of a second Marshall County man after driving the wrong way on a Northern Indiana highway was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier today.

Russell Stull, 52, pleaded guilty in July to causing death when operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 percent or more, a Level 4 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Prosecutors charged Stull in April for allegedly causing the death of 55-year-old Stephen W. Pletcher Sr.

According to court documents:

Stull was driving a Chevrolet Blazer south on U.S. 31 near Shively Road when he collided with Pletcher’s northbound Kia Spectra at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, March 3.

Pletcher, a Culver resident and 1980 Argos High School graduate, was pronounced dead at the scene.

