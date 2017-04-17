Plymouth golf back on top at Goshen Invite

Buoyed by Micah Calhoun’s low medalist round, Plymouth’s boys golf team won top honors at the Goshen Invitational for the second time in four seasons Saturday.

The Pilgrims carded 325 to beat out runner-up Fairfield by six strokes, while Northridge finished third with a 338. LaVille placed seventh with a 373 score, meanwhile.

Calhoun was 1 under through five holes and 2 over heading into the par 5 ninth hole at Maplecrest when an unexplainable lost ball situation on his fairway approach led to a double bogey. But after going out in 40, Calhoun pushed hard on the back for birdies, although he was a couple key putts short. The Plymouth top flighter didn’t three-putt once in the round, however, and his 77 was good enough for medalist honors.

Hudson Yoder shaved three strokes off his back nine score after the turn, meanwhile — including an eagle on the par 5 14th and a scrambling par on 16 — to finish with a gritty 81 in a tie for fourth place.

Trevor Danielson got hot at the turn, chipping in for a birdie on 10 and barely lipping out a putt for another birdie on 11, then parred the next three holes into the wind. His 83 Saturday was a career low and left him tied for 10th overall.

Playing in his first varsity match, sophomore Chapman Yoder got off to a solid start, settling into his round after a double bogey on No. 2, and finding a rhythm with strong driver work. He hit every fairway and four greens in regulation to come in at 41, and he finished with a score of 84, just one stroke behind Danielson.

John Gerard shot 92 for Plymouth’s fifth score as golfers all fought the wind with gusts nearing 30 miles per hour.

Plymouth is back in action tonight when the Pilgrims travel to Ebehart-Petro in Mishawaka to battle host Marian and visiting Bremen.

• GOSHEN INVITATIONAL

At Maplecrest

TEAM SCORES: 1. Plymouth 325, 2. Fairfield 331, 3. Northridge 338, 4. NorthWood 341, 5. Concord 349, 6. Westview 362, 7. LaVille 373, 8. Lakeland 376, 9. Elkhart Memorial 382, 10. Elkhart Central 384, 11. Goshen 399, 12. Fremont 401, 13. Jimtown 410.

PLYMOUTH (325): Micah Calhoun 77, Hudson Yoder 81, John Gerard 92, Trevor Danielson 83, Chapman Yoder 84.

Medalist: Micah Calhoun (Plymouth) 77.

Complete individual results unavailable.