Plymouth girls take win over LaPorte

The Plymouth girls golf team defended their home turf Thursday evening defeating the ladies from LaPorte by a final of 215-248.

The match was a varsity only match. The leading group featured a dual between Brittney Klotz and Madeline Fleshman, both paced the field with scores of 48. Klotz carded two pars and a birdie on her round compared to Madeline's lone par.

Olivia Waymouth turned in a solid round with a season best nine-hole score of 51. Waymouth’s economical 14 putts helped her to two pars. Brenna Large turned in a career best round with a 64 with an excellent par on hole number three. Olivia Horvath had 57 and Annastasia Hutchings 59 rounding out the varsity scoring.

Freshmen and newcomer Hannah LaVine with a 71 had a great ball striking night and has improved in all aspects.

The Plymouth ladies are next in action Saturday at Chippendale Golf Club outside of Kokomo playing in the Western Invitational. Historically this event features one of the state's largest and best fields with many state ranked programs competing.