Plymouth baseball preview

Plymouth’s pitching staff doesn’t boast a whole lot of experience at the start of 2017. The Pilgrims return just 25 varsity innings from the 2016 season, and of those, head coach Ryan Wolfe estimates maybe three Northern Lakes Conference innings pitched.

But what Plymouth’s rotation may lack in experience, it makes up for in talent, says Wolfe.

“We might be young, but we are pretty talented so when it comes to strengths I think that will be a strength of ours is on the mound. We’ve got guys that are great competitors no matter what their age is,” he said.

Senior Grant Stukenborg owns the majority of Plymouth’s returning mound experience, while junior Jeremy Drudge is back from throwing in a reliever role last year and expected to move up to the top of the rotation. Senior Nate Nixon should also be near the top after a productive offseason and talented sophomore Cam Dennie is expected to contribute in a big way, along with fellow sophomores Jesus Luva, Ezra Winkle and Cole Filson. Utility player Noah Pesak — who will likely be key to the Pilgrims’ offense — and fellow junior Elijah Allmon could also contribute some innings on the mound. That gives the team a deep pitching cast to work with.

Those extra arms will be especially handy this year with a new, more stringent IHSAA pitch count rule that mandates four days rest for any pitcher who throws more than 100 pitches and a maximum of 120 pitches by a pitcher in a given game.

“Today we threw on the mound, and we had nine guys out of our 14 that pitched. And they are nine guys that I would not be afraid to put in any game in any situation right now,” said Wolfe. “Kudos goes to our two guys that work with the pitchers specifically in Bryan Schuler and Mitch Bowers.

“Those guys have worked tirelessly with our pitchers. When you’ve got nine guys that you can run out there, I don’t care what pitch count you have. That’s what we try and instill in them: ‘Guys, I’m putting you out there for a reason.’ I think that depth will help us a lot, especially in some non-conference games where we’ll still be competitive but we’re trying to maybe save those certain three or four guys that we want to pitch mainly our conference innings this year.”

Plymouth’s pitching depth also touches on another team strength — versatility.

The Pilgrims have a depth of pitchers because they have a depth of players who can play multiple positions.

Pesak, Filson and Allmon are all listed at infield, outfield and pitcher, Nixon is listed at both outfield and pitcher, Dennie is an infielder/ pitcher, Drudge is an outfielder as well as a pitcher, Luva and Stukenborg are both infielders as well as a pitchers, and Benji Nixon can play either in the infield or outfield. About the only specialists at the start of the season are junior outfielder Peyton Skirvin, senior catcher Dyllon Pavey — who started every game behind the plate last season — and Colten Schuler, who Wolfe expects to steal 25 bases courtesy running for Pavey in his senior season.

“We’ve just got a pretty good lineup to put out there, and we’ve got a lot of guys that can play a lot of different positions,” Wolfe said. “All of my infielders pitch, but then all my infielders can probably play short, third, second base, which makes our defense just as good no matter who is on the mound. I think probably the versatility of all our guys as well is probably another strength of ours.

“We could probably sit down and draw up about 20 different lineups and be just about as good every lineup we draw, honestly.”

If the Pilgrims are overwhelmingly young on the mound, they’re pretty young across the board. But those that are making the move up from last year’s JV lineup know how to win even if they haven’t done so at the varsity level yet — last year’s 2017 JV Pilgrims went 16-4.

“They’re just competitors, man. It’s going to be a fun team to coach because they do not like to lose, and they’re going to do whatever they can to win,” said Wolfe. “They want to win for each other. They’re going to be a fun team to watch. I have high expectations, as do they, but, yeah, trying to put the pieces together.”

After finishing 19-11 overall last year with a 10-4 NLC finish that gave Plymouth co-conference championship honors alongside Warsaw, Wolfe is hoping for another top finish in the conference, and he’s also hoping his team can finally get over the hump in sectional play after settling for runner-up honors each of the past two seasons.

But the Pilgrims are focusing less on the end result than on the details that will get them there.

“We talk a lot about the process. Our purpose and our goal is really win the next pitch, win today,” explained Wolfe. “We do talk about team goals — we definitely want to win the conference and those things like that — but this next pitch is going to get us there. That’s hard to get young kids to realize that, but I think we’ve really bought in to understanding what it takes to be successful.

“Our team goals are ‘I want to do my best so I don’t let the guy right next to me down.’ When you add all those things up, we win conferences like we did last year. We’ve been fortunate enough to be in the top of the conference the last few years, and I attribute it to the hard work that my assistants put in and that they guys put in in the offseason.”