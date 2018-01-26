Plymouth’s Jeffrey Oliver running to St. Francis

Some of us may not fully understand the passion, but Plymouth senior Jeff Oliver is one of those people who loves running.

“Workouts at different times of the year are different,” he said. “Sometimes in the summer I’ll stretch it out and run 10-12 miles a day.”

While many people may not even drive that far in a day, that love of running will take Oliver on to college. He made it official this week that he has decided to continue his education and cross country track career at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne. He plans to major in business management.

“I visited Ball State and Manchester, too,” said Oliver. “Manchester was nice and all that but I like the setting in Fort Wayne. There’s always going to be something to do.”