Planning for three Indiana gubernatorial debates proceeding

INDIANAPOLIS – The three major candidates for governor of Indiana have expressed their interest in participating in three debates the Indiana Debate Commission is organizing. The first is scheduled for Sept. 27 at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

In keeping with the IDC’s motto of “Putting Voters First,” members of the public are invited to submit questions they would put to the candidates. Questions on a variety of topics will be selected by the IDC for use in the debates. Questions can be submitted to the IDC through its website at http://indianadebatecommission.com.

The IDC, working with the campaigns of Democrat John Gregg, Republican Eric Holcomb and Libertarian Rex Bell, is in the process of finalizing the details for all three debates as well as dates and locations for two debates to be held in October.