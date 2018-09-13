Pilgrims battle to end with Goshen

Plymouth’s tennis team dropped a tough NLC decision to Goshen 3-2 and Mary Beth Hunter Tennis Complex and nobody felt it at the end of the night more than Plymouth’s #1 singles player Mitch Rose.

The final match on the court Rose played a three hour marathon with Goshen’s Ryan Harmelink, and battling his own body fell just a little short at the end.

“We’ve had three this year that we’ve lost and Mitch was the last one on the court,” said Plymouth coach Brad Haeck. “Those were close two setters and this was a close three setter. It comes down to him a lot.”

“He battled back from down and got back to 5-4 and his body was just kind of giving out,” said Haeck. “He was cramping for the whole third set there and just couldn’t keep it going. The kid he was playing was tough to play against.”

“We thought we developed a strategy there in the second set that was a good and we just lost some points early in the third set and lost some 30-deuce games and ended down 1-4 when we could have been up 4-1.”

While Rose was battling at number one the Plymouth doubles teams of Clay Hilliard and Adam Hunter and the number two team of Shaun Frantz and Drew Harrell were battling out the Plymouth wins for the night. Both fought their opponents for three set wins setting up the critical number one final.

“We’ve been in this position a lot losing 3-2 matches,” said Haeck. “We’ll learn from it, hopefully we’ll grow from it. When we are in that situation we’ll realize we’ve been through this before.”

“We talked about it before the match. It comes to winning those thirty all deuce games and executing winning shots,” said Haeck. “We came up short.”

“If we had been able to get this one we would have been in good shape being in second place heading to the tournament, which would have been nice,” said Haeck. “Now we are probably looking at tied for third or fourth. Our conference is six quality teams deep. Anything can happen in the tournament. We still have the goal to win that tournament. It would be a great way to cap off the conference season.”

Plymouth is now 8-6 and 3-2 in NLC play.

•GOSHEN 3, PLYMOUTH 2

at Plymouth

Scoring:

#1 Singles - Ryan Harmelink defeated Mitch Rose 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

#2 Singles - Wes Beck defeated Andy Rostron 6-4, 6-0.

#3 Singles - Carlos Lichty defeated Nic Bagley 6-4, 6-3.

#1 Doubles - Clay Hilliard/Adam Hunter defeated Ben Bontrager-Singer/Diego Torres 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

#2 Doubles - Shaun Frantz/Drew Harrell defeated Axel Braun/Drake Crowder 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

JV scores

Dylan Voreis over Brenton Pham 6-2, 6-1

Bennett Christy over Braxton Kincaid 8-4

Liam Fort over Cormac Koop Liechty 8-0

Nathan Filson defeated by Don Perry 8-5

Doubles

Grant Houin/Hugh Smith over Josh Haimes/Wyatt Fisher 6-0, 6-2.

Kyle Cox/Tanner Medina over Anton Pham/Zach Barker 8-4.

James Dreibelbis/Keynan Jones defeated by Zach Barker/Andy Eby 8-3.