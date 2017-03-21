PHS Winter Winds second at state championship

The Plymouth High School Winter Winds competed in the IPA State Championships this past weekend.

Plymouth competes in World Class - which is the hardest level of three classes of competition. Only four groups in our state compete in this class.

For the second year in a row, Avon High School was named as the World Class Winds State Champion and gold medalist and Plymouth High School was named as the state runner up and silver medalist. Greenfield Central was the bronze medalist in third place and Decatur Central was fourth place.

Now, the group will enjoy some time off for through spring break and then, attend the WGI World Championships in Dayton, OH. Groups will come from across the country and from other countries to compete. There will be nearly 75 winds groups attending this event, with only four schools in the nation competing for the World Class title (Avon, Plymouth, Greenfield Central, and Cleveland High School from North Carolina).