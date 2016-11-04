PHS spellers advance to state finals

PLYMOUTH – With its performance at the Plymouth High School-hosted Academic Spell Bowl contest Wednesday night, PHS spellers earned a spot in the state finals with a score of 73 – just two spots behind state leader Penn High School's 88 points.

“This was our second year hosting the 'Area Contest,'” said Plymouth coach Amy Schmeltz. “Kyle Coffman, our assistant principal, serves as the emcee. English teachers Lisa Mercer, Stephanie Wezeman and Elise Watson do an amazing job running the slideshow and keeping score.”

Three PHS students had perfect scores Wednesday. They were: Sam Carroll, Edgar Garcia and Sydney Morris. Two, Garrett Garver and Grace Morris, had near-perfect scores.

Plymouth team members also include: Jessica Baca, Hope Carter, Jena Downs, Julia Marohn, Sharon Oviedo, Matt Pintal, Cynthia Renteria and Autumn Wilson.