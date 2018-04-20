PHS Senior makes initial court appearance

Plymouth High School senior Thomas Holloway appeared this morning in Starke Circuit Court along with attorney James Clevenger. The 19-year-old entered pleas of not guilty to three charges: rape, sexual misconduct with a minor and child exploitation. Those charges were filed on Monday and Holloway turned himself into authorities on Wednesday.

Holloway’s bond, originally set at $100k surety, was reduced to $50k surety by Hall. Hall stated his reason for the reduction was that he did not consider Holloway a flight risk. Hall asked Holloway if he was a flight risk or if he was a danger to the public and Holloway answered “no” to both questions.

If Holloway posts bail, he will be under the control of Starke Co. Community Corrections complete with GPS monitoring, “It’s jail at home”, Judge Hall stated. As part of the home monitoring protocol, Hall advised Holloway and his attorney that no alcohol or firearms will allowed in the home.