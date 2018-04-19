PHS senior charged with rape

A Plymouth High School senior was being held in the Starke County Jail late Thursday on $100,000 surety bond on allegations he raped a fellow student during the summer.

The Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged 19-year-old Thomas Holloway, the son of Plymouth Community School Corp. board vice president Larry Holloway, with rape, sexual misconduct with a minor and child exploitation on Monday.

