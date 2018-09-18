PHS Parent-Teacher Night is Wednesday, Sept. 19

On Wednesday, Sept. 19, Plymouth High School will host Parent-Teacher Night.

The evening will allow a chance for parents to meet one-on-one with their student’s teachers.

All parents should consider attending. However, PHS administrators say it is extremely important for parents to attend who have a senior working towards graduation, or have a freshman just starting his/her high school journey.

“We encourage all parents to attend parent-teacher conferences," PHS Principal Jim Condon said. "Having raised three children of my own, I recognize that as the students enter high school, it is often not 'cool' for mom and dad to visit with the high school teachers. But doing the right thing often differs from doing the popular thing. Your son or daughter needs you to be actively involved in their education. They just may not realize it yet. As your son or daughter grows older, he/she will recognize how lucky they were to have a parent/parents truly interested in him/her. We hope to see you at PHS this Wednesday evening.”

Random walk-in conferences with teachers will take place from 6-6:30 p.m. These meetings will be held in the teacher’s individual classroom. From 6:30-8 p.m., parent-teacher conferences are pre scheduled in 15-minute increments.

For those parents who have not pre-scheduled conferences with Plymouth High School teachers, you can use the 1.5-hour time slot to do so. Simply visit each teacher's classroom you wish to conference with and look at the schedule posted outside the teacher's classroom door. All teachers have posted an appointment sheet on their classroom door. Parents can sign up for any open appointment they choose.