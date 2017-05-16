PHS Girls Tennis NLC champs, again

Plymouth High School’s Girls Tennis Team are back-to-back champions of the Northern Lakes Conference with the same honor for head coach, Brad Haeck, as Coach of the Year as voted by his peers for the second year in a row. The team wraps up its season without home tennis courts with a 17-2 record and heads into the Bremen sectional with high hopes for the post-season IHSAA tournament. Team members winning the tournament and all-conference honors are Ashley Harrell at 3 singles, Kendall Dreibelbis and McKenzie Scheetz at 1 doubles, and Leah Smith and Cortni Cook at 2 doubles. Lanae Singleton was named all-conference at-large at 1 singles with a second place finish. 2 singles player Erin Hunter finished third in the conference.