PHS Choir students heading to state competition

Plymouth High School Choir students along with Choir Director Mr. Ryan VanAntwerp have been busy practicing and competing in Indiana State School Music Association, Inc. competitions this year. On Saturday, Jan. 27, Plymouth High School hosted the Indiana State School Music Association, Inc. Solo and Ensemble District contest. Plymouth High School announced eight PHS soloists and three ensemble groups did so well at the ISSMA District contest those students will be advancing to the ISSMA State contest on Saturday, Feb. 17 in Indianapolis at Perry Meridian High School.

The eight PHS soloists are Braeden Baker, Cameron Clarkson, Kevin Hernandez, Julia Hughes, Renee Green, Madison Joseph, Austin Kizer and Dakota Linback.

The three ensembles are made up of the 22 PHS students.

Buckland Ensemble members are Braeden Baker, Katie Buckland, Levi Crawford, Renee Green, Kevin Hernandez, Madison Joseph, Abigale Lee, Trevor Pletcher, Jennifer Sommers and Lily Wallace.

The Ambrose Ensemble are Dexter Ambrose, Keegan Silveus will be singing in Ambrose’s place, Braeden Baker, Levi Crawford, Gavin Dalton, Kevin Hernandez, Austin Kizer, Tyler Mackey and Trevor Pletcher.

The third ensemble is the Wallace Quartet with Renee Green, Julia Hughes, Mackenzie Read and Lily Wallace.