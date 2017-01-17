PHS alum Mac Lain thrilled by title run with Clemson

When Ryan Mac Lain was a kid, he had never heard of Clemson, had no idea the town with a population of roughly 14,000 in South Carolina even existed.

But when his older cousin Eric decided to de-commit from the University of Tennessee in lieu of playing tight end for Clemson, he brought his younger brother Sean and cousin Ryan — then a junior high school player in the Plymouth school system — along for one of the Tigers’ football camps. Little did young Mac Lain know he’d eventually be donning the orange and purple himself, let alone playing for a national championship team. Fast forward to 2017, though, and that’s exactly how it panned out. Needless to say, Mac Lain couldn’t be happier it did.

“When I was younger, no, I honestly had no idea what Clemson was, had no idea where it was, but luckily my older cousin Eric, he was being recruited as a tight end out of high school. Originally he had been committed to Tennessee so we went to Tennessee camps, got that experience, and then a little town called Clemson had invited him to one of their camps. Fortunately enough, his little brother and I were able to make that journey down there,” recalled Mac Lain. “The first camp I ever went to, it just hit me. It was unbelievable how special it was going to that camp. We have this little thing down here called the Clemson Family. They take it to a whole new level down here. The coaches, all the staff, all the players, they just always invest in you every single day in everything you do, and it’s evident in their camps as well. The first camp, again, I just fell in love with the place.

“Luckily (Eric) was there in the right place, and he showed me this wonderful place and I haven’t regretted a single move.”

The odds of Mac Lain playing for a national championship football team were not great.

Firstly, only about 1 in 16 high school seniors ever play for an NCAA football program, and significantly less ever get a whiff of a Division I team. Out of 128 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, only four are destined to make the College Football Playoff in a given year. And even after Clemson’s convincing 31-0 romp over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, most pundits were still picking Alabama in Monday’s CFP National Championship rematch, with the Crimson Tide being favored by six points.

Mac Lain’s own numbers were stacked against him as well.

Listed at 5’8” and 175 pounds, the redshirt freshman was an undersized prospect at wide receiver. His senior season of high school was hampered by both a broken wrist and a broken collar bone, so his playing time in his final year at PHS was limited.

But Clemson’s coaching staff, who had watched Mac Lain through numerous camps over the years, believed in him. And Mac Lain always believed in himself, no matter what the detractors might say.

“What really motivated me was just my high school experience. Just being so small, people were unsure if I could ever do something like this. It’s a big aspiration for a small guy like me,” he said. "I’m still not the biggest guy in the world, but luckily I had the parents and the belief in God, that he was going to set me on the right path. I just kept working every single day of my life and just tried to be an inspiration to guys who are just like me. I always believed I could.”

It was that same can-do spirit that served the Tigers so well in Monday’s title game.

Alabama jumped out to a 14-0 lead early and held a 24-14 lead entering the fourth quarter. Through it all, though, the Tigers never gave up hope. Deshaun Watson — a former walk-on with the program — threw for two touchdowns, Wayne Gallman rushed for another as part of a 21-point final frame by Clemson, and the Tigers took home the title with a thrilling 35-31 reprisal win over the Tide.

Head coach Dabo Swinney’s message to players during halftime of that comeback win was simple: We will win this game.

“Coach Dabo, he knew we would win the game,” said Mac Lain. “He told us at halftime. He was like ‘Hey guys, we’re going to win this game. I don’t know how we’re going to do it, but we’re going to win this game.’”

Title in hand, the Tigers returned home for some well-deserved love from their fans Tuesday. With the Clemson faithful already line up to greet the team at the airport, that reception alone was an experience Mac Lain is unlikely to ever forget.

“They had pictures online from them sitting there at like 8 o’clock in the morning, and we didn’t get there until about 4 o’clock in the afternoon,” Mac Lain said. “Schools got cancelled for us — some schools got half days, some schools got full days. It’s crazy. There was line of people waiting at the airport for us. We were just getting on these buses, and they knew they wouldn’t get to like touch us or see us or see these buses, and yet there were still several hundred people just at the airport. Coming home and seeing a packed crowd, it’s just really humbling to see how many people care about the program, how many people invested in you the entire season. We have the best fanbase in the country, there’s no denying that. It was pretty evident every single game and especially coming home from the national championship.”

Mac Lain has gotten some love from his hometown, too, as well-wishers and congratulators have reached out to him and his family.

“I’ve got so much love and support from my hometown. These last couple days, just winning the national championship, it just means so much knowing that there are still so many people who just love and care for me and my success in life. It’s really special to me and my family,” he said.

“Huge shoutout to my mom and dad. Without them I wouldn’t be down here. I wouldn’t be the man I am today, and I couldn’t be here without them. I just love them a lot. I love my hometown, and I just love how much people have invested in me.”

So now that they’ve reached the pinnacle of college football, what’s next for Mac Lain and the Tigers?

Well, Mac Lain is certainly hoping they can get back, and after making the national title game in back-to-back seasons, who is to say they can’t? But it wasn’t something the team had really been thinking about this season despite having made it there last year, he insists, and a big part of the Tigers’ formula for success was simply to treat each game as the most important one on the schedule. Clemson is losing some leaders from this title run, but Mac Lain hopes next season’s group takes the same approach. If they do, the sky could be the limit, but the important part is the approach itself.

“I don’t want to say let’s win it all again because obviously everyone knows that every team in the country want to win it all, but I just hope we can take the same mentality into next year,” Mac Lain said. “We’re losing a lot of seniors, a lot of that leadership. So I’m hoping that us younger players are able to carry on that leadership that these seniors have bestowed upon us and just carry it into next season and take every game like we did this year. Wherever we land, we land as long as we can look at ourselves in the mirror and say we gave it all we could every single play of every single game. That’s really all I’m looking forward to for the team.”

As for Mac Lain personally, he’s planning to continue his studies in psychology with the hope of one day working in industrial organizational psychology. He’s made big strides in the classroom already, having made the Dean’s List last semester while balancing his commitments both to Clemson football and to the Air Force ROTC. On the field, he’s already started making the transition from wide out to running back, another position he has some experience in after starting his high school career as a wingback before making the move to quarterback and then to wide receiver, and he’s hoping for a bit more playing time in 2017 and beyond.

“Obviously I’d like to see the field a little bit more,” he said. “Me moving to running back, there’s not a whole lot of running backs we have on our team as opposed to wide receivers. We have I think 12 or 14, some crazy number of wide receivers so obviously you just have all this crazy competition, all this great talent on our team. Everywhere there’s great talent, but with 14 guys and only about three to four different spots on the field, you know it’s a little bit challenging, especially when you’ve got people like (redshirt sophomore) Hunter Renfrow making plays all the dang time. It’s tough. That’s what is going to be fun at running back. There’s just going to be a couple of us, maybe six to eight. So far I’ve loved the transition. (Running backs) Coach (Tony) Elliott has just taken me under his wing. The running back position has just been so nice to me. I’m just really looking forward to next year, working so hard and getting to earn that spot and hopefully earn more playing time next year.”

Whatever awaits Mac Lain in his sophomore season, this year’s run will be tough to top, but it won’t stop him or the team from trying. For now, though, he can take a moment to reflect on just how special this ride has been.

“It’s been a real blessing. It’s been a heck of a ride for our team,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud to call myself a Clemson Tiger right now.”