PHS’ Heckaman wins sectional beam title

LAGRANGE — Everybody said she was going to regionals. However, no one expected Plymouth freshman Kyla Heckaman to take first in the balance beam competition at Saturday’s Lakeland Gymnastics Sectional.

Heckaman’s score of 9.125 lifted her into first place on the beam, .025 of a point ahead of her closest competitor, at Saturday’s sectional. She advances in the event to next Friday’s Huntington North Regional.

“I was thinking she had the opportunity to move on to regionals,” said Plymouth coach Jana Lyon, “but with her performance today — it was a good routine. I didn’t watch any scores throughout the meet so I had no clue till the end.”

Even Heckaman was surprised.

“No, I didn’t (expect first),” said Heckaman. “I was hoping to get sixth, but first is better, so you know I’ll take it.”

But the Pilgrim’s routine made her stand out among the competitors Saturday.

She took no falls in her routine, which was a feat in itself on the day, but what made her stand out the most was her back tuck.