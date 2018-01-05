Park Department announces date for annual Daddy Daughter Dance

The Plymouth Park Department has announced that the annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The annual dance offers daddies the opportunity to show their daughters how special they are by taking them out for an evening of dancing and fun. This will be the second year that the event will be held at Christo’s Banquet Hall, located at 830 Lincolnway East.

“We had 300 people join us last year and are expecting the same this year,” said Park Recreation Director Allison Shook. Space is limited and no tickets will be sold at the door the night of the event. Tickets will be on sale beginning Jan. 16. Those that want to purchase tickets will have to visit the Park Office at 1660 North Michigan St. from the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until sold out.

Tickets are $10 per one adult and one child. For additional children, it is $2 extra.