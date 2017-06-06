P-Town Cruz’n rolls into downtown Saturday

PLYMOUTH—The 8th Annual P-Town Cruz'n Downtown Car Show started by a small group of car enthusiasts to promote our downtown is this Saturday, June 10. Registration for vehicles starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m.

Cars for the show have a registration fee of $15.00 . They each receive a bag of goodies, a dash plaque plus a chance at an immediate drawing. There is no judging, just visiting with car owners. The show will continue until 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the show go to the Marshall County Humane Society.