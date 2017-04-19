Out of the Mix

STARKE – After over seven years of dedicated service (the longest to date), the director of the Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Mix, has stepped down to start a new position with the La Porte library system.

“It's hard to give up the chamber.” said Mix, “but, this was an opportunity to move to a job that had benefits, which I need. It's exciting because it's something new, but there's also a bit of trepidation because it is something brand new and I'll have to go through the learning curve.”

The benefits were the main issue for Mix stating that if the chamber had been able to offer them to her, she would have gladly stayed. She not only loved the job, the people, and Starke, but she also had something that she was very proud of,

“I can say, without a doubt, I had the...

See the rest in this week's Leader!