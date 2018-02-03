Oregon-Davis never looks back on way to final

The Oregon-Davis Lady Bobcats used a fast start to advance to a sectional final rematch with Argos defeating the Triton Lady Trojans with a score of 45-29.

The Lady Bobcats scored the first 11 points of the game before the Lady Trojans finally got on the board with about two minutes remaining in the first quarter. They trailed Oregon-Davis 13-2 at the quarter break.

Both the O-D coach Terry Minix and Triton coach Adam Heckaman agree that the first quarter was the difference in the game.

"We were fortunate that Mercedes Rhodes came out and hit some quick shots,” said Minix. “The same thing with Katie Sauer. That got us going a little bit. Then I thought our defense showed up. This was one of our best defensive performances of the year. We have to get into their heads and they have to know that we are going to trap and they don't know where the other person is coming from. Then we can get some run-outs or a steal or turnover."

"We didn't start well. It was 13-2 in the first quarter. I wish I knew what it was because then we could change it," said Heckaman of the slow start. "We kept it within 11 the whole rest of the game and withing 7 or 8 a couple of times, but we couldn't quite get over the hump."

As Heckaman said, they were able to keep it competitive for most of the game from then on, including a 9-0 midway through the second quarter to get them within eight, but then Rhodes knocked down a three for the Lady Bobcats to give them a 24-13 half time lead.

Triton kept it within nine at the end of the third quarter, getting seven points from senior Nicole Sechrist. It was not enough as both teams fought hard defensively and kept the score relatively low for both teams.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Bobcats were able to finally grow the lead as sophomore Katie Sauer iced the game going 4-4 from the line in the waning minutes of the game to put it out of reach. According to coach Minix, this was the kind of defense dominated game he expected from a familiar foe.

"Any time you play an Adam Heckaman Triton team, this is what you get. They are known for their defense. They play either a 3-2 zone or a 1-2-2 zone. We've played enough that we know what they are going to do and they know what we are going to do," said Minix.

Coach Heckaman talked about how this year was a bit more of a struggle for them on the offensive side of the ball, averaging about 35 points a game.

"It's been a bit of a struggle for us all year, putting the ball in the basket. Unfortunately we picked the wrong night to only have a few of them," said Heckaman. "I thought we did a good job of responding. We got Nikki involved, getting her into the middle. She missed a few in there and Hannah Wanemacher didn't shoot as well as she typically shoots and they got to the free throw line a lot and we didn't. We just need to attack more and be aggressive and when we did it was too late."

Triton finishes the season with a record of 10-13 and will lose seniors Nicole Sechrist, Charlotte Morris and Hannah Wanemacher.

Oregon-Davis advances to meet up with a familiar foe in the Argos Lady Dragons in the Sectional 51 final. They have split the season series with Oregon-Davis winning their first meeting 56-43.

•OREGON-DAVIS 45, TRITON 29

At Hamlet

O-D 13 24 31 45

Triton 2 13 22 29

O-D (45) - Katelyn Sauer 15, Jayden Worthington 15, Mercedes Rhodes 11, Kandis Sauer 2, Reece Danford 2, Cassidy Stout 0, Samantha Young 0, Sydney Williams 0

Triton (29) - Nicole Sechrist 10, Whytnie Miller 6, Chelsea Johnson 4, Jaela Faulkner 3, Delanie Groves 3, Hannah Wanemacher 3, Abigail Powell 0, Lexia Hostrawser 0, Charlotte Morris 0, Alyxa Viers 0