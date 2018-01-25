Oliver Ford is "Driven to Give" for Plymouth Band

PLYMOUTH—Recently, Oliver Ford teamed up with the Plymouth Band Boosters for a "Driven to Give" test driving event and fundraiser with their Lincoln vehicles. The Lincoln Motor Company website states "at Lincoln, we see ourselves as more than just a car company. We are also members of the communities in which we serve. That's why we're excited to provide both dealerships and customers the opportunity to give back. It's called Lincoln Driven to Give - a dealership event that raises money for charitable organizations."