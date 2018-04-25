Officials: Start planning now for U.S. 30 upgrades

U.S. 30 will be upgraded to a freeway in the future. It’s only a matter of time. But what Marshall County residents’ role in the planning process will be is the only unresolved question.

That was the message from officials during a public meeting Tuesday night at the Marshall County Building.

“We have got to start planning,” Marshall County Commissioner Mike Delp said.

The coalition’s goal is to get the route upgraded to a freeway from Valparaiso to the Ohio State Line. As a freeway, the road would be similar to an interstate, with access limited to interchanges. There would be no driveway access, no stoplights and a limited number of overpasses, officials said.

All of the counties along that span of the route are represented on the coalition’s board of directors.