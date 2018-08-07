Official: Bremen motorcyclist in stable condition

A Bremen resident seriously injured in a Sunday motorcycle collision was in stable condition on Monday.

Jessica McBrier, director of media relations for the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, said 69-year-old Terry Bowen of Bremen was not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

However, Bowen was seriously injured after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a second motorcycle on Sunday, McBrier previously said.

She said Bowen was driving a motorcycle along U.S. 31, just south of the St. Joseph County Parkway but north of the Kern Road exit, at about 4:30 p.m.

McBrier said Bowen’s motorcycle was struck by another northbound motorcycle. He went down and was unconscious when he was taken to an area hospital.

The name of the hospital was not released, but the St. Joseph County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team – usually only activated in the most serious of cases – is investigating the collision, McBrier said in a news release.

McBrier said a gold, late-1990s Ford Ranger pickup truck may have been involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact St. Joseph County FACT investigators at (574) 259-2966.