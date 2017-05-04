NWS issues flood watch for Marshall County

Despite issuing a flood watch for Marshall County through Friday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service don’t believe the Yellow River in Plymouth will rise above flood stage.

The NWS issued a flood watch for Marshall and surrounding counties Wednesday that extends through Friday afternoon after heavy rain was forecast to develop over Wednesday night. Meteorologists are predicting a total of 2-4 inches of rain to fall through Friday.

However, the NWS is predicting the Yellow River in Plymouth will crest at about 11.4 feet early Saturday, slightly above the river’s 11-foot action stage. The action stage is defined as being when water reaches – or comes close to reaching – the river’s banks and accumulated rainfall can inundate low-lying areas, according to the NWS.