November Indiana unemployment rate drops to 3.7 percent

Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.7 percent for November and remains lower than the national rate of 4.1 percent.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 15,398 over the previous month, which was a result of 5,516 unemployed residents no longer seeking employment, and a 9,882 decrease in residents employed within the past four weeks.

Indiana's total labor force stands at 3.32 million, and the state’s 63.9 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 62.7 percent.