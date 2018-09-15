November 2018 marks inaugural winter continuation of Culver Farm Market

Classic summertime produce favorites such as fresh strawberries, sweetcorn, and green beans will be replaced by heartier fare as the Culver Farmer’s Market extends business through the winter season for the first time.

Food and Nutrition Policy Consultant and Farmer’s Market Co-Manager Traci Fox remains particularly excited about this extension, describing it as the only official winter farmer’s market to be located within Marshall County. For her part as co-manager, Fox is in charge of the marketing and promotion aspects of the Farmer’s Market. “I’ll work with the company that helps us with our Facebook and Instagram accounts,” Fox said, “I’ll also work with designer of our logo, put out messages on our email, and talk to the media so that we can get the word out that way.”

In terms of produce selection, the options available will be highly limited compared to those offered during the summer season. However, Fox contends that stronger produce varieties will be available. “We do hope that there are some vendors that have “hoop” houses, which allows them to extend the growing season so that they can grow more vegetables for a longer period of time,” Fox explained, “but we also expect root vegetables as well as other things that can generally do pretty well in the fall and winter months.” Additionally, vendors of other food products such as eggs, meats, jams, jellies and baked goods will be present. “I think it’s basically what you would find at any other food market,” Fox said.

