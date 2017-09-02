Notre Dame holds 28-10 halftime lead in opener

What looked like a possible blow out became a football game by halftime at Notre Dame but the Fighting Irish still maintained a commanding lead of 28-10 in what the university is calling a "new era" with the official opening of the refurbished Notre Dame Stadium.

Irish running back Josh Adams was a first quarter highlight reel and ended the half with 130 yards rushing. His 37 yard run on the second play from scrimmage was the fastest Notre Dame score to open a game since Pete Bercich returned an interception for a touchdown on the first play of the opener in 1993. Adams run was also the fastest score by the offense in a season opener since 1963.

Junior quarterback Branden Wimbush showed no opening game jitters in his first start for the Irish running for 61 yards and a score and passing for 133 yards and two more touchdowns.

Temple found life at the end of the second quarter with a Logan Marchi pass to Keith Kirkwood for a score but couldn't capitalize on good field position in their next possession to draw any closer.

