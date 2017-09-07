NorthWood wins battle at Plymouth

10 Sadie Bastardo is in the air to spike for Plymouth. Also pictured, (5) Kenzie Quissell, (4) Kendall Rhodes and (8) McKenzie Scheetz and for NorthWood, (3) Natalie Gerber and (11) Courtney Lengacher.
Staff Writer
Thursday, September 7, 2017
PLYMOUTH, IN

NorthWood took a hard-fought win in NLC volleyball action at Plymouth by scores of 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Plymouth stat leaders:
Digs - McKenzie Scheetz 16, Kendall Rhodes 13, Sadie Bastardo 10
Assists - Bailey Eveland 45
Aces - Scheetz 2
Blocks - Kenzie Quissell 3, Bastardo 3, Miranda German 3
Kills - Bastardo 27, scheetz 13, Quissell 7
NorthWood stat leaders:
Digs - Whitney Gessinger 24
Assists - Courtney Lengacher 55h
Aces - Whitney Gessinger 3
Blocks - Maddy Payne 5
Kills - Kennedy Wiens 22
Plymouth record is 7-5 (1-2 NLC). NorthWood is 11-4 (1-1).
Plymouth JV defeated NorthWood 25-19, 25-24
Plymouth JV stats
Assists - Avery Christy 13, Sidni Weir 8
Blocks - Sydney Richer 2, Mary Beatty 1
Aces - Kate Renneker 2
Digs - Kelsey Owen 11, Christy 7, Audie Plothow 7, Cassidy Holiday 6
Kills - Holiday 11, Renneker 4
Plymouth JV record is 10-2
Northwood freshman defeated Plymouth 25-20, 25-15
PLymouth freshman record is 2-6
Plymouth was led in kills by Jordan Brown, Bradie Naylor, Aubrey Highberger, and Mackenzie Dejarnet. Brown also led the team in assists.

