Northwood edges Plymouth, 4-3

PLYMOUTH — It may have been one of Plymouth’s best games of the season.

But it still wasn’t good enough to beat NorthWood as the Lady Panthers claimed a 4-3 win over the host Lady Pilgrims in Plymouth last Friday night.

“One thing our team has done well this year is that we answer back,” said NorthWood head coach Mandy DeMien. “In the years past, we don’t normally; we just fold over and give up. This year our girls have answered back. Like when someone scores, we answer back right away, and they did a good job of that. I just challenged them to get it back, and they did.”

Despite it being one of Plymouth’s best games, the Lady Panthers knew it was a win they needed to improve in the conference. Now sitting at 3-3 in the NLC, the Lady Panthers were tied for fourth in the league with Warsaw. With a single conference game left against Goshen, NorthWood looks to potentially tie for third in the NLC.

“It was huge. Last week we went 0-3 in conference,” said DeMien, “and this week we finished 3-3. So it was big, leading into our last game of conference next week against Goshen.”

The Panthers were led offensively by Kylie Hochstetler, going 3 for 4 officially. She recorded two triples and knocked in Grace Anglemyer.

• NORTHWOOD 4, PLYMOUTH 3

NW: 101 020 0 — 4 10 0

P: 000 300 0 — 3 6 5

Hannah Stickley(W); Zoe Keilman (L)

2B: Cassidy Holiday (P), Keilman (P), Anna Bockman (P), Alexis Klotz (NW)

3B: Kylie Hochstetler (NW)

HR Gracie Clark (NW)

Records: Plymouth 4-11 (0-6 NLC), NorthWood 6-7 (3-3 NLC).