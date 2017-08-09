No foul play suspected after body found in empty South Bend home

Tuesday evening a body was found in the attic of an empty home in the 400 block of Navarre Street in South Bend's near west side by Memorial Hospital.

Because the body was in a state of decomposition, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) was called to determine whether a homicide had occurred.

An autopsy was conducted on the deceased individual Wednesday, Jessica McBrier, St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

Based on preliminary investigation, including the autopsy, there does not appear to be any foul play involved, McBrier said.

Therefore, the investigation has been turned over to the South Bend Police Department.

The St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the deceased individual, McBrier said.