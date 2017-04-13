New technique at SJHS gives parents opportunity to see their newborn delivered by C-section

Seeing your newborn for the first time is an experience parents never forget. For moms delivering by cesarean section however, that first glimpse is delayed because of a surgical drape that blocks the view during the procedure. Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) has introduced a new technique using a clear drape to give parents a chance to see the moment their child is born.

“This simple technique has made a tremendous difference during one of the most significant moments of our parents’ lives,” said Noreen Faulkner, MD, Marshall County OB/GYN. “While the health of the mother and baby are our priority, this technique offers a way for the bonding time to begin immediately.”

During a typical C-section delivery, a blue drape serves as a sterile barrier during the surgery, normally blocking the view of the newborn’s delivery. With this new technique, both a blue and clear drape serve as the barrier. At the time of delivery, the blue drape is lowered while the clear drape remains, offering a view for the parents if they choose.