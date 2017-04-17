New FFA scholarships at Ancilla College

Ancilla College has announced two new scholarships for students interested in earning degrees in the school’s two agriculture programs. Ancilla is opening the scholarships for students who are members of the Future Farmers of America (FFA). The FFA is an high school and college-level student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership.

“We are creating these scholarships to help support students who want to pursue an agriculture degree and the wide variety of experiences, career goals, and higher education plans that our programs offer,” said Ancilla’s agriculture program director Tim McLochlin.

“The Ancilla College FFA Scholarship is open to high school graduates and transfer students who are active members of the FFA. The scholarship award pays $1,000 towards Ancilla tuition and is renewable for every year the student attends Ancilla,” McLochlin said.

Students will need to go online at Ancilla’s website and complete an application and request a letter of support from their high school’s FFA adviser. Students need to have a grade of ‘B’ or better (a 3.0 on a 4.0 grade scale) to be awarded the scholarship.