NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of season

Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR's most popular driver, announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner set an afternoon news conference with team owner Rick Hendrick to discuss his decision. Hendrick Motorsports said in a news release that Earnhardt informed his team of his decision early Tuesday.

A third-generation NASCAR driver, Earnhardt has been plagued by concussions the last several years, and he missed half of last season recovering from the latest head injury. It's caused him to delay contract talks on an extension to drive the No. 88 Chevrolet, and now he appears ready to call it quits.