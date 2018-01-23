Nappanee man gets 10 years for fleeing police, causing death
Shawn McGrath
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
SOUTH BEND
A Nappanee man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for fleeing police and causing a crash that left his passenger dead.
Tanner Grove, 24, pleaded guilty in December to resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing death, a Level 3 felony, in connection with the fatal injuries suffered by Justin Dean, 21, of Elkhart.
