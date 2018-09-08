Murder with Culver connections to be featured on TV program

A murder case with ties to southwestern Marshall County will be featured in a television program over the weekend.

“On the Case with Paula Zahn” on Investigation Discovery will feature the homicide of Alma Del Real, the 22-year-old South Bend woman whose corpse was found east of Culver between 18th Road and State Road 10 in late May 2015.

The “On the Case with Paula Zahn” episode dealing with Del Real’s murder is entitled “Shifting Stories.” It will air at 10 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. CT Sunday on Investigation Discovery.

Read more about this in the weekend edition of the Pilot News.