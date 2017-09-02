More charges filed against Irwin

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office has filed additional charges against the director of Care and Share of Marshall County. Meanwhile, he has been placed on unpaid leave in connection with the charity.

James A. “Jim” Irwin, 68, Plymouth, now faces an additional charge each of promoting prostitution and dealing a controlled substance.

The additional two charges were filed on Tuesday, the day after prosecutors filed charges of dealing a controlled substance, dealing a substance represented to be a controlled substance, two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of attempted promoting prostitution.

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday. But in a press release announcing the original charges against Irwin, he said Irwin is considered innocent until proven guilty.

“The prosecutor’s office reminds all readers and viewers of the great and many traditions of our criminal justice system, including the most important that the charges are mere allegations and anyone so charged, including Mr. Irwin, is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” Chipman said in the statement. “The presumption of innocence is a cornerstone of our system of justice.”

Irwin is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on the charges at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in Marshall Superior Court I. He remained in the Marshall County Jail on $60,000 cash bond late Friday.

Jaree Kratzer, Care and Share board president, said the 11-person board held an emergency meeting at North Salem Church of God, 13263 4th Road, on Wednesday. She said the board decided to place Irwin on unpaid, indefinite leave. The charity is suspending operations through the end of the year.

Read an update about Care and Share's plans in Saturday's edition of The Pilot News.