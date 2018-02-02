Missing Knox woman found dead Friday

A Knox woman missing since mid-January was found dead in her vehicle at a Winamac car dealership on Friday, a Knox radio station reported.

WKVI cited Knox police Chief Harold Smith as confirming the death of 37-year-old Barb McCurdy, who was reported missing on Jan. 14.

McCurdy was found in her vehicle at Braun Chevrolet Buick, 1014 S. Monticello St., Winamac. The radio station didn’t report what time McCurdy was discovered. Smith couldn’t be reached late Friday.

McCurdy was last seen driving a black Chevy Cobalt and leaving her home around 7 p.m. wearing a pink Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.

Her social media accounts were last used around midnight on the day of her disappearance.

McCurdy suffers from health problems and because of her medical condition it was urgent that she be located. It isn’t clear if her health issues contributed to her death.

WKVI reported that Knox investigators will now go through her phone records to try and determine the circumstances of her disappearance.

Representatives of the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office could not be reached. It’s unclear if an autopsy will be performed.

A $2,000 reward was offered for valid information on McCurdy’s whereabouts, Smith previously said. It wasn’t known if the reward will be claimed.