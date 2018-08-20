Miller, fans the winners at MFL 47

The fans came in droves and got what they wanted.

With an estimated crowd of 1,000 in attendance, local product Ricky Miller – also known as “Mr. Snuggles” – won the main event at the Michiana Fight League (MFL) 47 to cap off an exciting night of mixed martial arts fighting hosted by The Zone.

“When I went out, I felt the place roaring. It was insane,” said Miller. “This was a huge event. Plymouth needs more of these. It was great.”

In all, 14 bouts were held, including grappling and MMA, concluding with three pro fights and hometown favorite Miller in the last fight of the evening.

Some of the highlights included Dominic Heath winning two grappling matches, both in under 40 seconds; amateur Chase Keller’s shocking comeback win over Scott Bradley of Plymouth in the final seconds of Round 1 after being dominated by Bradley up until that time; Jordan Downey’s pro win due to ref stoppage after just 21 seconds; and TJ Pettigrew’s three-round decision over first-timer Bradley Glover that featured countless body and face punches by Pettigrew that landed on the mark, but Glover never went down.

The headliner of the evening though, was Miller’s bout with Gabe Mota, at 180 pounds in the pro class for the final match on the card.

Mota came out fast, quickly taking Miller to the ground and gaining control.

Miller eventually escaped and the two fighters stayed upright for most of the remainder of the five-minute first round.

Midway through, an inadvertent low blow to Mota halted the action temporarily, but the fighters quickly started mixing it up again.

Both had good shots land and when the first horn sounded, unofficially, the score could have been a draw or 10-9 either way, it was that close.

Not so much in the second round.

Miller came out fast and immediately took Mota to the ground. Using his expertise there, it wasn’t long before Mota was in deep trouble.

Eventually – and quickly – Miller was able to use the Anaconda choke, his personal favorite move, and Mota tapped out after just 25 seconds into the round.

“It was a good fight wasn’t it?” said Miller.

