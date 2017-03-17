Miller’s announces new memory care community

WALKERTON—To celebrate the end of an extensive remodeling project, the employees and residents of Miller’s Merry Manor in Walkerton hosted an Open House and Ribbon Cutting on Thursday March 9 to showcase The Boulevard, Memory Care Community and the facility’s new Rehabilitation Center, featuring “Real. Life. Rehab.”, an innovative approach to therapy. "We have waited for this day for a long time and thank our residents, their families and our employees for being so patient during the many months of construction. We are proud to be a part of the Walkerton community and excited to bring this new service to the community, " stated Christy Clark, Administrator.

The welcoming surroundings of The Boulevard Memory Care Community feature contemporary décor that is supported by scientific research to assist with relaxation, contentment, and reassurance of well-being. Purposefully designed engagement areas are incorporated into the environment, promoting curiosity and interaction for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.