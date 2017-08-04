Mila’s moves on to the regional round of Taco Wars

PLYMOUTH—With the announcement by the Marshall County Tourism that Mila’s Mini Market was the winner of the Best Taco in Marshall County voting begins today for the Best Taco in Indiana’s Cool North.

To celebrate the victory and to kick start the voting in the regional round Mila’s will be hosting a customer appreciation event Sunday Aug. 6 from 5-6 p.m. Free Tacos, rice and drinks will be available to anyone that votes for Mila’s Mini Market starting today until Sunday.

Details on how to get free tacos are in today's Pilot News.

To vote visit the website http://IndianasCoolNorth.com/TacoWars