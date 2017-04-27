Michael Jackson Found Guilty, Flees From Courthouse

St. Joseph County –Yesterday morning Michael Jackson, 38, was scheduled to appear in St. Joseph County Superior Court so that the Court could render its Verdict for Mr. Jackson’s bench trial in cause number 71D02-1604-F1-000009. Before being able to do so, however, Michael Jackson removed his GPS monitoring device and fled the courthouse.

The Court found Michael Jackson guilty of three felony counts from his bench trial: Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 5 Felony; Rape, a Level 1 Felony; and Criminal Confinement, a Level 3 Felony.

A warrant for Mr. Jackson’s arrest was issued.

Today Mr. Jackson was charged with Escape, a Level 6 Felony.

Detectives in concert with the United States Marshals Service are actively looking for Jackson. We are asking anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Michael Jackson to contact law enforcement. He is considered dangerous as the Rape he committed was with a deadly weapon. If you know where he is, please do not approach him. Instead call 9-1-1 or contact any law enforcement officer.

He is a male black, approximately 5’6’’ and 170 lbs. Photo is attached.

He also has ties to the Chicago area, as well as Atlanta and Indianapolis.