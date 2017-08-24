Mentone man gets more than decade in prison for Bourbon home invasion

A Mentone man arrested for allegedly setting an injured deer on fire earlier this year in Fulton County was sentenced Wednesday to over a decade in prison by a Marshall County judge in an unrelated Bourbon case that prosecutors call a home invasion.

Marshall Circuit Court Judge Robert Bowen gave Mark D. Shepherd, 20, a 17 ½-year sentence with 2 ½ years suspended on a charge of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon. According to the terms of an agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office, Shepherd’s maximum possible sentence was 20 years.

Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said he was satisfied with the Shepherd’s prison term.

“A sentence as lengthy as this confirms our long-held position that the invasion of one's home, particularly while armed, is considered in our county as one of the most severe crimes an individual can commit,” Chipman said in a news release. “Although we wish it never happened, we are pleased with the result.

"I congratulate Bourbon police Patrolman Matt Geiger in taking the lead, as well as the assistance of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police.”

