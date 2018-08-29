Mega Passes available at Blueberry Office till Thurs., Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.

Mega Passes for the rides at the Blueberry Festival are only available at the festival office now through Thursday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.

These Mega Passes allow the purchaser to unlimited rides at the Blueberry Festival Midway for $60.

Pay One Price wristbands are also available for sale at a discount. POP wristbands allow the wearer to ride the rides during select hours depending on the day it is purchased for.

POP wristbands can be purchased for $20 at the office or $25 in the park during the festival.