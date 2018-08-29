Mega Passes available at Blueberry Office till Thurs., Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.

Mega Passes are $60 at Blueberry Office
Staff Writer
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Plymouth, IN

Mega Passes for the rides at the Blueberry Festival are only available at the festival office now through Thursday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.
These Mega Passes allow the purchaser to unlimited rides at the Blueberry Festival Midway for $60.
Pay One Price wristbands are also available for sale at a discount. POP wristbands allow the wearer to ride the rides during select hours depending on the day it is purchased for.
POP wristbands can be purchased for $20 at the office or $25 in the park during the festival.

