Mega Passes available at Blueberry Office till Thurs., Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Plymouth, IN
Mega Passes for the rides at the Blueberry Festival are only available at the festival office now through Thursday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.
These Mega Passes allow the purchaser to unlimited rides at the Blueberry Festival Midway for $60.
Pay One Price wristbands are also available for sale at a discount. POP wristbands allow the wearer to ride the rides during select hours depending on the day it is purchased for.
POP wristbands can be purchased for $20 at the office or $25 in the park during the festival.
Category: