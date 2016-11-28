Maxinkuckee Singers tour dates

The Maxinkuckee Singers, based in Culver, Indiana, are excited to begin their annual Christmas concert tour, "A Piece of Christmas." The group has prepared a program with songs of varying music styles and, with some added humor, promises to be a memorable and inspiring part of the season's celebration! The show is great for people of all ages. Admission is FREE and open to the public. Please join them at one of the venues listed below. All shows begin at 7:30 EASTERN TIME.

Tues. Nov. 29 - 1st United Methodist Church, 400 N. Michigan St., Plymouth

Mon. Dec. 5 - Community Presbyterian Church, 530 Jefferson St., Rochester

Tues. Dec. 6 - Bremen United Methodist Church, 302 W. Plymouth St., Bremen

Wed. Dec. 7 - 1st United Church of Christ, 321 N. Center St., Plymouth

Thurs. Dec. 8 - Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos

Wed. Dec. 14 - Grace United Church of Christ, 307 N. Plymouth St., Culver

Thurs. Dec. 15 - Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox