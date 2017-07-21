Marshall County under severe thunderstorm watch

The National Weather Service has place Marshall County under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. EDT Saturday.

Thunderstorms are expected to move through the area late this evening into early Saturday morning, with the potential to produce flash flooding and severe weather, according to the NWS.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat, with the best chance for severe thunderstorms west of Interstate 69 in Indiana.

An isolated tornado will also be possible.

The NWS also said thunderstorms are also possible into Saturday and Saturday night with a slight risk for severe storms.

Damaging winds along with heavy rainfall would pose the main threat, according to the NWS.