Marshall County still accepting flood damage reports
Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Plymouth, IN
Marshall County is still seeking information regarding flood damage to homes and businesses from the August 15th Flooding event.
Anyone who is located in Marshall County and suffered damage is asked to contact the Marshall Count Emergency Management Agency (EMA) at 574-936-3740.
Please remember that reporting damage is NOT a guarantee for assistance, it is simply the first step in the process of determining if assistance can be pursued.
