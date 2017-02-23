Marshall County Museum to bring Indy 500 historian to Plymouth

Anyone who calls themselves a fan of the Indianapolis 500 motor race probably knows of Donald Davidson, rather they are aware of it or not. As the foremost historian of racetracks and the Indy 500—and, technically, the only one—Davidson is as synonymous with the race as the cars, the drivers, the pageantry and the track itself. To share some of his extensive knowledge, Davidson has been invited by the Marshall County Museum to speak in Plymouth for a yearly special.

On April 7, Davidson will be the guest speaker at the Marshall County Museum’s annual member night at Cristo’s, this year dubbed “Nostalgic Narratives”. As the guest speaker, Davidson will entertain guests through the evening, regaling listeners with stories from his time involved with the Indy 500 as well as pulling from his seemingly boundless wealth of knowledge to share the history of the famous race with an Indiana namesake.

According to the Marshall County Museum’s own Sue Irwin, the museum invited Donaldson to speak at the evening event not only to share the history of the world famous race, but also to step away from the museum’s comfort zone.

“ I think it had more to do with the fact that he’s such a dynamic speaker and we do try and get out of our own comfort zone or our own shadow to try to bring in somebody who is going to be worth listening to,” Irwin said on Tuesday. “But there is also a bit of an emphasis there on automotive because we were the first crossroads.”