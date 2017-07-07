Marshall County Highway Dept. reports numerous trees down in northern part of the county, some in power lines.
Friday, July 7, 2017
Plymouth, IN
The Marshall County Highway Dept. has received numerous reports of trees down across the roads in the northern part of the county. They are in the process of sending crews to conduct clean up operations. Please use caution while driving. Some of the trees have brought down power lines. NEVER touch a downed power line. NEVER assume a downed line is dead. AVOID touching limbs, fences or other objects that are in contact with a power line.
Category: